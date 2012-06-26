MILAN, June 26 Shares in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) were volatile on Tuesday amid talk of state help to help fill a gap in regulatory capital requirements.

By 0747 GMT, the stock was down 0.6 percent at 0.200 euros, after being briefly suspended limit down earlier in the day.

Italy's third-biggest lender will hold a board meeting later on Tuesday to discuss a three-year business plan.

Local media reported that MPS will discuss a new 1.2 billion-euro bond underwritten by the state bond as well as the rescheduling of an existing issuance of 1.9 billion euros.

Mediobanca said given the extremely difficult market conditions a further intervention of the government was the easiest solution.

It said the move could leave little room for internal capital generation and shareholders' remuneration.

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

((danilo.masoni@thomsonreuters.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: www.twitter.com/damasoni)) Keywords: BMPS/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.