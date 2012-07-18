MILAN, July 18 Italy's No.5 bank by assets UBI Banca said on Wednesday it was cutting or downsizing more than 100 branches and shedding 1,500 jobs in an effort to reach annual cost savings worth 115 million euros ($141.04 million) as of 2014.

UBI, which has a market share of 6 percent in Italy, is the latest Italian bank to embark on a major restructuring as the euro zone crisis and a deep economic recession is forcing local banks to rethink their traditional business model.

Larger peer Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena announced last month a 'blood-and-tears' restructuring plan while domestic giants UniCredit and Intesa are already taking steps to reduce their overall number of bank branches.

The restructuring plan, UBI said, will allow the bank to achieve cost savings of 70 million euros already next year.

The bank plans to sell or close down 44 bank offices and downsize another 78. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)