MILAN, Sept 10 Italy's Banca Carige
said on Tuesday its accounting of derivatives trades had always
been transparent and coherent with current norms and the
contracts were not hurting its balance sheet.
The statement appeared to clash with a Bank of Italy report,
reviewed by Reuters, that said that derivatives trades with
Deutsche Bank had become "very risky".
The Genoa-based bank confirmed it had entered derivatives
contracts over 7 billion euros ($9.29 billion) of Italian
government bonds, but said these were mostly used to protect the
lender from changes in interest rates on those bonds.
The bank said its liquidity stood at 4.5 billion euros and
reiterated it only needed to raise 800 million euros to boost
its capital position.
($1 = 0.7538 euros)
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)