MILAN, Sept 16 Shares in Fiat turned negative on Monday with traders citing Chrysler's plan to file for an initial public offering after the Italian car maker failed to agree a price to buy the rest of its U.S. unit from healthcare trust VEBA.

Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne told the Financial Times on Monday Chrysler was ready to file documents for its initial public offering this week. He said the IPO would delay efforts to streamline the carmakers.

Traders said the market viewed negatively a delay in the planned merger between Chrysler and Fiat.

"The stalemate with VEBA is taking a toll," a trader said.

Shares in Fiat lost 1.4 percent by 0725 GMT, against a 0.5 percent rise in the DJ Stoxx of European auto index.