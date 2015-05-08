UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel says:
* Confirms intention to sell 3 percent stake in Generali in next financial year, more likely towards the end of it
* Confirms intention to sell stake in RCS Mediagroup depending on stock price: if it is below a certain level Mediobanca is in no rush to sell, otherwise it will. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.