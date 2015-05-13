BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp
* Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp
May 13 Banca Carige Chief Executive Piero Montani tells analyst call:
* Expects to close sale of two insurance units to Apollo Management Holdings within first 10 days of June
* Apollo Management Holdings received on Wednesday clearance from Italian regulator Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* DCT Industrial Trust® acquires 13.2 acres to develop a 222,000 square foot build-to-suit in Houston
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of single-tenant retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts for $6.3 million