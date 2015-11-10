Nov 10 Brunello Cucinelli CEO says:

* Sees revenue growth of around 10 Pct in next three years, EBITDA growth "slightly more than proportional"

* Can sustain like-for-like sales growth of around 5 percent

* Sees full-year revenue and EBITDA margin in line with first 9 months

* Sees dividend payout of around 25 pct next year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)