UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Italian luxury down jacket maker Moncler:
* Chief Operating Officer Luciano Santel says comparable sales growth of around 10 percent in the full year is "achievable" and "would be a good result"
* Comparable sales grew 13 percent in the first nine months after a 22 percent rise in the first half
* Market consensus forecast for revenues is "achievable" - COO
* Analysts forecasting on average 2015 revenues of 869 million euros - website
* CEO says does not want to open more than 15 shops in 2016. Twelve have already been secured. (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources