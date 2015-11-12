Nov 12 Salvatore Ferragamo Chief Executive Michele Norsa tells analyst call:

* Trying to bring down shop rents in China. Landlords in mainland China are being reasonable and the renegotiation of about a dozen leases has already been agreed

* The situation is more difficult in Hong Kong but group should be able to improve the situation there too which should become apparent in a 12-18 months

* Not planning to close any stores in China, stores in mainland China still profitable despite high leases (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)