Feb 9 Banco Popolare:
* Direct funding increased in 2016 with core components up
by around 1 billion euros, says CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti
* No problem whatsoever with funding despite market turmoil
as proven by decision to exercise call options on some bonds,
says CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti
* Bank plans to call back retail bonds for around 2.2
billion euros in 2016 with 0.8 billion euros already carried out
or slated for repurchase in February - slide
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)