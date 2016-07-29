UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 Autogrill CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos tells an analyst conference:
* the Italian travel caterer is interested in bidding for concessions at some Spanish airports, including Ibiza and Fuerteventura
* sees opportunities to increase company's market share if it wins new concessions in Spain Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources