BRIEF-Ningbo Fuda returns to black in 2016 with net profit of 127.4 mln yuan
* Says it returns to net profit of 127.36 million yuan ($18.49 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 1.16 billion yuan year ago
May 27 Assicurazioni Generali CEO Mario Greco said on Wednesday:
* Group will not make acquisitions in new plan
* expects net profits to grow with "satisfying dynamic" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it returns to net profit of 127.36 million yuan ($18.49 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 1.16 billion yuan year ago
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan landed home on Tuesday a day after President Jacob Zuma ordered him to return from an investor roadshow in Britain, fuelling speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.