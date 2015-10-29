Oct 29 Eni Spa

* executive said some talks on audit and cost recovery with Kazakhstan over the Karachaganak field are ongoing and are normal, relations are good

* press reports recently said Karachaganak developers could be subject to a $2 billion fine for failing to meet contractual obligations.

* executive confirmed first production at the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan will begin in the final quarter of 2016 Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Milan newsroom)