BRIEF-Global Ferronickel clarifies on news article posted in Manila Standard.net
* Co to make a clarification on news article entitled “Global Ferronickel cuts share sale to P2b” posted in Manila Standard.net
June 11 Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's says:
* removes rating on Italy's Banca Carige from CreditWatch with negative implications
* affirms its 'B-/C' long- and short-term credit rating
* outlook is stable
* 850-million-euro capital increase will allow bank to improve its solvency position and absorb credit losses Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Co to make a clarification on news article entitled “Global Ferronickel cuts share sale to P2b” posted in Manila Standard.net
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: