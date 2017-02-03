Feb 3 Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina tells analysts in a post-results conference call:

* assessment on possible Generali tie-up will take all the time it needs

* bank still assessing if possible tie-up with Generali fits with its strategic priorities

* bank still in a position to pay 4 billion euros in dividends on 2017 results but given challenging conditions prefers to commit to 3.4 billion euro dividend payment

* any M&A deal must be capital neutral, without applying any capital arbitrage including Danish compromise

* any M&A deal must be capital neutral, without applying any capital arbitrage including Danish compromise

* any M&A deal would also have to respect commitment to pay 3.4 billion euros in dividends to Intesa shareholders on 2017 accounts