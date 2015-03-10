Anglo American marketing dual tranche US dollar bond
LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - Anglo American is marketing a US dollar dual-tranche benchmark deal, according to a lead bank.

* Banca Generali says 2014 net profit 161 million euros
* Banca Generali says proposes dividend of 98 euro cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Milan newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 3American International Group Inc is joining insurers offering products that offer consumers safeguards against hackers and cyber criminals who might steal personal data.