UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Safilo says sees:
* Doubling of EBITDA between 2014-2020
* Net sales growth Of 6 percent year-on-year between 2014-2020; reaching 1.6-1.7 billion euros in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.