UPDATE 10-British PM May calls for early election to strengthen Brexit hand
* Dublin worried about effect on Northern Ireland (Adds May phone calls, Irish concern)
Feb 26 Eni conference call on fourth-quarter results:
* CEO says spending on Egypt's Zohr gas field to displace some project investments; sees delay in projects in Iraq, Venezuela as well as non-operated projects in Indonesia, Norway
* CEO says situation in Libya is improving compared to a year ago and is much better, Eni facilities not touched by violence
* CEO says in near term the focus is on enhancing value of gas and power retail business, not selling it
* CFO says acquisitions not needed to meet production growth targets
* Executive says in final stages of binding sales agreement with BP for LNG from Mozambique Coral field, will be 20-year contract Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Dublin worried about effect on Northern Ireland (Adds May phone calls, Irish concern)
MADRID, April 18 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it had raised 750 million euros by selling perpetual bonds which are convertible into ordinary shares if the bank's capital cushion slips below a certain level.