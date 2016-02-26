Feb 26 Eni conference call on fourth-quarter results:

* CEO says spending on Egypt's Zohr gas field to displace some project investments; sees delay in projects in Iraq, Venezuela as well as non-operated projects in Indonesia, Norway

* CEO says situation in Libya is improving compared to a year ago and is much better, Eni facilities not touched by violence

* CEO says in near term the focus is on enhancing value of gas and power retail business, not selling it

* CFO says acquisitions not needed to meet production growth targets

* Executive says in final stages of binding sales agreement with BP for LNG from Mozambique Coral field, will be 20-year contract