March 23 Enel CEO Francesco Starace says:

* does not expect any real impact on deadline for Latin America restructuring process from court decision in Chile which partially upheld a claim against it filed by a pension fund shareholder.

* Vodafone, Wind will not be equity shareholders in broadband company Enel Open Fiber, where the shareholders are expected to be infrastructure funds

* buyback of shares is still on agenda after Enel Green Power integration, but it will not be discussed at this year's shareholder meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)