Nov 14 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) says:

* FCA US has received notice of the filing against FCA US and Cummins Inc. of a complaint by certain Dodge Ram Truck owners regarding the emissions performance of some Ram trucks

* FCA US is reviewing the complaint; based on the information available to it, FCA US does not believe that the claims brought against it are meritorious

* FCA US will contest the lawsuit vigorously.