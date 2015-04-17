April 17 Exor Spa says in a statement:

* Standard & Poor's has affirmed Exor's long term rating at 'BBB+' and cut the outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'

* Rating decision follows Exor's announcement of the $6.4 billion all-cash proposal to acquire PartnerRe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)