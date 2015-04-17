BRIEF-Reliq Health says it expects to achieve profitability by end of 2017
* Expects to achieve profitability by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 Exor Spa says in a statement:
* Standard & Poor's has affirmed Exor's long term rating at 'BBB+' and cut the outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
* Rating decision follows Exor's announcement of the $6.4 billion all-cash proposal to acquire PartnerRe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)
* Expects to achieve profitability by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.