BRIEF-Reliq Health says it expects to achieve profitability by end of 2017
* Expects to achieve profitability by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 (Reuters) -
* Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo say they expect to transfer to a vehicle controlled by KKR loans worth around 1 billion euros. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.