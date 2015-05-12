BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental Corp's Chinese legal counsel files motion to refer contract dispute
* Chinese legal counsel filed motion to refer contract dispute with Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology
May 12 Enel Green Power says:
* reaches accord with Tesla to develop batteries for wind power and solar energy farms Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
BRASILIA, March 23 The European Union has asked Brazil to voluntarily suspend all shipments of meat to its member countries to avoid imposing a ban that would take time to lift, but the Brazilian government has not agreed, EU diplomats in Brasilia told Reuters on Thursday.