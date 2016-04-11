BRIEF-LVMH says confident of improvements at Marc Jacobs brand
* Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony says on conference call "extremely confident" in Marc Jacobs brand, has made big improvements in its products, focusing on cost cuts
April 11 Prada's Strategic Marketing Director Stefano Cantino tells analyst call:
* There is an opportunity for us to expand with key partners such as mytheresa.com and Yoox-Net-A-Porter
* We feel this is the moment to develop e-commerce working with major international partners
* There is also room in two years time to double the size of our e-commerce business Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
