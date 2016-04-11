April 11 Prada's Strategic Marketing Director Stefano Cantino tells analyst call:

* There is an opportunity for us to expand with key partners such as mytheresa.com and Yoox-Net-A-Porter

* We feel this is the moment to develop e-commerce working with major international partners

* There is also room in two years time to double the size of our e-commerce business