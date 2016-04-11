UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Prada Strategic Marketing Director Stefano Cantino tells analyst call:
* To harmonise prices on key new products, targeting spread of around 10 percent across different regions.
* In order to double size of e-commerce business must expand online product offer but not planning to add ready-to-wear for now. Sees opportunities for small leather goods and possibly shoes. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.