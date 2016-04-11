UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Prada Chief Financial Officer Alessandra Cozzani says:
* Working on keeping operating expenses flat this year but will not cut advertising and communications costs
* Retail network to remain the same on balance in terms of number of stores
* Expects neutral impact this year from foreign exchange Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.