May 10 Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti tells analyst call:

* Bank started work to identify portfolios of bad loans to be sold in coming quarters to comply with ECB requests over merger with Banca Popolare di Milano

* ECB set as benchmarks coverage ratios of 49 percent for all bad loans, 62 percent for worst kind or "sofferenze" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)