UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Yoox Net-A-Porter Chief Financial and Corporate Officer Enrico Cavatorta says:
* Confirms 2016 sales guidance of high-teens increase at constant exchange rates
* Sees an acceleration in sales in April, May especially in the in-season business that was softer in Q1
* Confirms guidance of improved EBITDA margin in 2016, capex at around 150 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.