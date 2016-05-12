May 12 Yoox Net-A-Porter Chief Financial and Corporate Officer Enrico Cavatorta says:

* Confirms 2016 sales guidance of high-teens increase at constant exchange rates

* Sees an acceleration in sales in April, May especially in the in-season business that was softer in Q1

* Confirms guidance of improved EBITDA margin in 2016, capex at around 150 million euros