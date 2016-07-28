July 28 Atlante manager Quaestio Capital
Management says:
* Hired Credito Fondiario as Master Servicer and for due
diligence services in relation to non-performing deals in which
it plans to invest
* Worked with Oliver Wyman to set up structure for NPL
investments, including by hiring several professional, and is
now able to fully control the operations in which it will invest
both in terms of structuring the securitisation deals and of
managing the loan recovery plans
* There will always be several special servicers - to be
selected through a competitive procedure - for its NPL
investments
