July 28 Atlante manager Quaestio Capital Management says:

* Hired Credito Fondiario as Master Servicer and for due diligence services in relation to non-performing deals in which it plans to invest

* Worked with Oliver Wyman to set up structure for NPL investments, including by hiring several professional, and is now able to fully control the operations in which it will invest both in terms of structuring the securitisation deals and of managing the loan recovery plans

* There will always be several special servicers - to be selected through a competitive procedure - for its NPL investments (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)