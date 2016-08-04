BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 4 Banca Popolare di Milano Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna tells analyst call:
* Refuses to consider terms of Monte dei Paschi di Siena's rescue deal as "new normal"
* Business plan for merger with Banco Popolare works fine even if planned 8 billion euro bad loan disposals are carried out at 30 percent of nominal value for secured loans and 5 percent for unsecured ones
* Does not want to undersell bad loans, plans full digitalisation of bad loan portfolio in merged bank so that investors and regulator can assess its value
* Reduction of government bond portfolio to have 20 million euro hit on interest margin in H2 but it will be offset by other elements
* Government bond sale was triggered by Brexit though bank later saw that market bond yield spreads held up
* Government bond sale accounted for 80 million euros of first-half 99.6 million euro net trading profit
* Merger with Banco Popolare to be effective from Jan 1, 2017
* Does not expect outcome of Italy's constitutional referendum to affect planned merger
* Sees cost of credit this year close to 90 basis points, in upper part of targeted range Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.