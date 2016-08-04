Aug 4 Popolare Emilia Romagna Chief Executive Alessandro Vandelli tells analyst call:

* Bank has enough capital to manage bad loan ratios but wants to see how the non-performing loan market evolves before deciding best strategy to pursue NPL reduction

* Bank has targets for NPL ratios but no particular pressure in reaching them thanks to its strong capital position

* The 40 percent coverage ratio for unlikely-to-pay and past-due loans seen in the rescue deal of Monte dei Paschi di Siena would be "nonsense" for the kind of portfolio that BPER has

* New sale of bad loans scheduled for the second half of the year will have little impact on P&L, like previous one

* In the process of completing database for new bad loans sales, expects to start process at the end of August

* Bank's risk appetite in M&A has not changed due to CET1 ratio increase

* Ready to assess opportunities but believes it is important not to take on high risks in M&A

* Cost of risk this year to be around 120 basis points Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)