UPDATE 1-China Jan factory activity expands for 6th month at modest pace-official PMI
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
Aug 4 Credito Emiliano says:
* First-half net profit at 70 million euros, down 41 percent from previous year when result was helped by one-off gain from government bond sale
* First-half interest income up 5 percent year-on-year, trading profit down 8 percent, net fees down 9 percent
* Loan writedowns 31.5 million euros in the period, down 51 percent from H1 2015
* Fully-phased CET1 ratio 13.4 percent at end-June
* Bad loan coverage ratio 61 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
* Rental income is expected to reach 20-billion pesos by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.