Aug 5 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells analyst
call:
* Contract over Monte dei Paschi share issue "is a
pre-underwriting agreement which by definition is not a hard
underwriting and is not a commitment"
* Bank's share of Monte dei Paschi cash call's
pre-underwriting contract is lower than 700-800 million euros
and it is possible that other bookrunner will join consortium
* Bank would be able to support other stock issues, limit is
on single exposures
* Hopes UniCredit under new chief executive will remain
long-term investor in Mediobanca
