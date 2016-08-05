Fitch: Thai Banks' Buffers Can Withstand Weak Environment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects a further deterioration in Thai banks' performance in 2017, after the full-year results for 2016 showed a rise in impaired loans and a slight decline in profitability. These trends are consistent with our negative outlook on the sector. However, capital and loan-loss buffers continue to rise, and are healthy enough to absorb pressures from the weak operating environment.