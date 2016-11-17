Nov 17 Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel
tells media call:
* Reducing stake in Assicurazioni Generali below 10 percent
could be an option if it creates value for the bank
* Targets small or medium-large sized acquisitions of
fee-generating businesses, not only in wealth management but
also in specialty finance such as factoring or in the
non-performing loan business
* Could buy targets similar to Cairn Capital abroad, in
Italy it targets strengthening wealth management's distribution
network by boosting the sales force
* Not inclined to carry out single big acquisition though it
may review this approach if an opportunity arises
