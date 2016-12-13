Dec 13 UniCredit CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier says in a call on the bank's strategy review:

* capital increase to be carried out in the first quarter

* plan is for self-help, not speaking to anyone for tie-ups

* highly confident Monte dei Paschi situation will be resolved by year end and will have no impact on UniCredit's cash call

* happy to keep Mediobanca stake Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)