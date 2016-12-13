BRIEF-MK Land Holdings upadates on change of group CEO
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer
Dec 13 UniCredit CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier says in a call on the bank's strategy review:
* capital increase to be carried out in the first quarter
* plan is for self-help, not speaking to anyone for tie-ups
* highly confident Monte dei Paschi situation will be resolved by year end and will have no impact on UniCredit's cash call
* happy to keep Mediobanca stake Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer
* Says it plans to issue 13th series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth of 10 billion yen, with subscription date on Jan. 27 and payment date on Feb. 3
* Says Japan Asia Group enters into contract to sell 100 percent stake in Japan Asia Securities Co Ltd to Aizawa Securities, effective on March 1