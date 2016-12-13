Hong Kong Dec home prices extend record run
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.
Dec 13 Unicredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier tells analyst call:
* Wants to dispose of entire bad loan portfolio being transferred to vehicles during plan
* Will assess all options to optimise selling price including tapping state guarantee GACS for bad loan sales
* Bad loan disposals have been discussed with the European Central Bank and plan fully incorporates outcome of discussions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Resolved to confirm appointment of John Hunter as interim chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board expects to record a significant decrease in revenue by approximately 40 to 50% for year ended 31 december 2016