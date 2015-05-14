May 14 Salvatore Ferragamo SpA :

* Shares fall 4 percent in early trade on Thursday

* The Florentine shoemaker reported on Wednesday a 16 percent rise in first-quarter core profit as currency effects boosted sales in Asia and North America.

* First-quarter sales rose 2 percent at constant currencies and same-store sales stagnated. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)