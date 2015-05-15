May 15 Rating agency DBRS says:

* Places Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza ratings under review with negative implications

* Review includes senior Long-Term Debt and Deposits Rating of BBB (low)

* Review reflects risks linked to ongoing investigations by European Central Bank, market regulator Consob, as well as uncertainty over governance and strategy linked to resignation of CEO

* Rating reviews are typically expected to be resolved within a three month period