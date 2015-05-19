May 19 Credit rating agency Fitch says:

* has downgraded Banco Popolare to 'BB' from 'BBB'

* has downgraded Monte dei Paschi to 'B-' from 'BBB'

* has downgraded Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna to 'BB' from 'BB+'

* has downgraded Banca Carige to 'B' from 'BB'.

* has affirmed Popolare di Milano at 'BB+' . Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)