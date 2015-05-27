UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni says:
* expects to find partner to help manage a real estate loans portfolio worth more than 1 billion euros by end 2015
* Q2 is going well, "we are satisfied"
* does not believe there are risks of counter bid for Pirelli after hedge fund Paulson's investment in the tyre maker Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.