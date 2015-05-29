Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
May 29 Exor CEO John Elkann says:
* holding company and Agnelli family "will not be an impediment" to a good merger deal for Fiat Chrysler (FCA)
* if there is a good merger opportunity for FCA, Exor would look at possible dilution of its stake "in a rational way" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.