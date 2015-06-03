BRIEF-CBL Corporation issues 20 mln shares at NZ$3.26 per share
* Announces that 20 million shares, being 8.5 pct of issued capital has been sold at NZ$3.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 Banca Carige says:
* option rights in capital increase of up to 850 million euros ($957 million) should be exercised from June 8 to June 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Announces that 20 million shares, being 8.5 pct of issued capital has been sold at NZ$3.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, April 4 Argentina's government said on Tuesday $116.8 billion in assets were declared, mostly from abroad, in a record tax amnesty it hopes will help spur domestic investment and economic growth.
* Trump Administration aims to revamp crisis-era bank law (New throughout, adds comments on politics)