June 4 Telecom Italia's tower unit INWIT says:

* Italian market watchdog Consob has given a green light to the prospectus of its initial public offering

* Share sale for institutional investors to start on June 5, end on June 17

* Telecom Italia to sell up to 40 percent of the tower unit's capital in the initial public offering