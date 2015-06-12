June 12 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena:

* says 3-billion-euro rights issue 99.59 percent subscribed

* CEO says end of cash call will allow bank to continue strengthening itself, better pursue future strategic options

* CEO says bank will fully repay outstanding state aid, well ahead of initial 2017 deadline agreed with European Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)