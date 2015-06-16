UPDATE 1-Citigroup aims to double South Korea wealth assets by 2020
* Has close to 3 mln consumer banking clients in South Korea (Adds details on Citi wealth business in Asia, executive comments)
June 16 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena chairman Alessandro Profumo says:
* company can now move "proactively" on M&A front as cash call completed
* not aware yet of any big investor that bought into cash call Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Has close to 3 mln consumer banking clients in South Korea (Adds details on Citi wealth business in Asia, executive comments)
March 27 Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Ltd :