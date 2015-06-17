June 17 Telecom Italia investor group Telco says:

* Demerger was executed on Wednesday

* When demerger is effective after registration, Telefonica will have 14.72 percent of Telecom Italia, Generali 4.31 percent, Intesa and Mediobanca 1.64 percent each

* Shareholders' agreement in place among Telco investors will cease to have effect once demerger is effective