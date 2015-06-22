BRIEF-Inmofam 99 SOCIMI FY 2016 net profit of 1.7 million euros
* Reported on Friday FY net sales 2.9 million euros ($3.1 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago
June 22 Credit rating agency Moody's says:
* has upgraded UniCredit's long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to Baa1, with stable outlook
* has upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo's and Banca IMI long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to Baa1, with stable outlook
* has upgraded UBI Banca's deposit and senior debt ratings to Baa2/Prime-2, with stable outlook
* has upgraded Banca Popolare di Milano's long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to Ba3, with stable outlook
* has upgraded deposit ratings of Credito Emiliano and Credito Valtellinese (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Bid has not been accepted by shareholders of Souq.com yet Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYGxEx) Further company coverage: