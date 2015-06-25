BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
June 25 Bank of Italy says:
* state-sponsored Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) has sold its remaining stake in Italian insurer Generali which it had received from the central bank
* as a result, the central bank reduces its holdings in FSI to 7 percent from 20 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.