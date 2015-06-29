June 29 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa says:

* the aggregate nominal value of existing notes validly tendered in the voluntary exchange offer and accepted by the bank amounts to 737.7 million euros or 47 percent of the total outstanding amount

* exchange notes for an aggregate nominal amount of 781.96 million euros will be issued by the bank and assigned to investors