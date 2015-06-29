China Evergrande plans $1 bln notes to refinance debt
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.
June 29 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa says:
* the aggregate nominal value of existing notes validly tendered in the voluntary exchange offer and accepted by the bank amounts to 737.7 million euros or 47 percent of the total outstanding amount
* exchange notes for an aggregate nominal amount of 781.96 million euros will be issued by the bank and assigned to investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.